LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 2.6% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $23,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 132,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after buying an additional 26,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 511,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,347,000 after buying an additional 147,807 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS stock opened at $127.87 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $142.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day moving average of $125.41.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.39. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

In related news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total value of $1,124,092.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,274 shares in the company, valued at $22,248,942.10. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 335,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,291,800. This trade represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,868 shares of company stock worth $6,019,548. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

