Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,359,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $505.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $475.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Argus set a $510.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.19.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

