Quent Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Oppenheimer raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.92.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $347.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

