Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,396,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 85,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 target price (up from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.92.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $347.10 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $418.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

