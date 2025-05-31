Highland Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $921,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after buying an additional 2,409,649 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,813,000 after buying an additional 672,757 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,577,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $128.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.74 and a 200-day moving average of $128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.10.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

