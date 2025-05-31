James J. Burns & Company LLC Sells 221 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

James J. Burns & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM opened at $231.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $232.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.57 and a 200 day moving average of $212.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.00.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

