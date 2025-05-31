AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 850 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $137,536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,805,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,218,000 after buying an additional 2,296,972 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,432,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,257,000 after buying an additional 1,444,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Altria Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,927,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,811,000 after buying an additional 1,323,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.5%

Altria Group stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The company has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

