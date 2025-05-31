Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after buying an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after buying an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $197.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $205.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.