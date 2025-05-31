Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $180.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $164.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

