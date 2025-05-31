Stolper Co Purchases 114 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stolper Co increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.3% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Galvan Research dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

