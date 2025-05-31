Advisory Alpha LLC Has $25.97 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.26.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
