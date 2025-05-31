Advisory Alpha LLC Has $25.97 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.