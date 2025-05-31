Stolper Co Boosts Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Stolper Co boosted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,980 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 930.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $66.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.81. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $58.55 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $197.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.90%.

Shell announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

