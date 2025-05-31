New Hampshire Trust Has $369,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 31,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $117.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $99.21 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.76 and its 200-day moving average is $114.77.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.