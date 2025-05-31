iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Position Raised by Highland Financial Advisors LLC

Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baring Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.71 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.49.

