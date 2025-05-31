James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

