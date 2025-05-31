QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,612 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 18,580 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.5% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $43,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $145.22 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $159.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.08.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total transaction of $523,308.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,374,385.96. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,418,305. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

