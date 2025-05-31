Verde Capital Management Buys 3,419 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $28,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 110,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6%
NASDAQ QQQM opened at $212.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.30. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $222.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
