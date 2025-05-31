AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 15,669 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,669 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $103.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.05 and a 200-day moving average of $105.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

