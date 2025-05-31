Fulcrum Capital LLC Acquires 1,844 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,402 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 24.5% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 5,943 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 8,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 469.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,466 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $234.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $190.00 price target on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.09.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $134.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.66 and a 200-day moving average of $155.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

