Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 757,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 11.7% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

