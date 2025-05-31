Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 33,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,938.4% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 80,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,566 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,980.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 719,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,061 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 212,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $97.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average of $115.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

