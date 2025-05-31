Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 450 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.70.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $112.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.19. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.77 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -179.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,493.68. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,390.44. This trade represents a 36.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

