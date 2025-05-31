Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF makes up 2.3% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned approximately 3.23% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWM. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 2,553,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,632,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 513,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 206,883 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 241,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 217,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 36,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 217,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 36,055 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of EWM opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.55. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

