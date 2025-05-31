Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 7,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $113.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $271.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.64 and its 200-day moving average is $108.81.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

