ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Time to Buy?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.64 and last traded at $17.59. Approximately 1,239,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,784,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTO shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $26.40 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

