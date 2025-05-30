Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD) Short Interest Up 325.0% in May

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:PSWD opened at $34.46 on Friday. Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $37.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 million, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.33.
Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Company Profile
