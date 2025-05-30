Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD) Short Interest Up 325.0% in May

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PSWD opened at $34.46 on Friday. Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $37.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 million, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (PSWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies globally that are engaged in the cybersecurity industry. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics PSWD was launched on Jul 13, 2023 and is issued by Xtrackers.

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.