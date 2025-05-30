Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 22,660 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $30,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $999,000. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $115.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day moving average is $115.95. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $106.01 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

