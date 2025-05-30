Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 215,446 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,446 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $23,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $17,918,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $1,860,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 27,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 789,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,705.64. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,492,740 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

