Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 27,632 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,632 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $30,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,495,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,510,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,337,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,773,000 after acquiring an additional 946,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,570,000 after acquiring an additional 871,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,644.5% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 874,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,224,000 after acquiring an additional 859,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $65.79.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

