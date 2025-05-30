Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $63.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.06. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.02 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $156.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

