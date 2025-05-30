Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 361 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722,197 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,018,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9,985.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,707,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,018,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 220.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,027,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.7%

AZN stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZN

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.