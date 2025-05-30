Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI) Declares $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:WEEI opened at $19.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 million and a PE ratio of 15.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82. Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Company Profile

The Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (WEEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio seeking to provide monthly income by investing in North American energy companies and writing 1-month call options, on a recurring basis. Stocks are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

