Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI) Declares $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th.
Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:WEEI opened at $19.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 million and a PE ratio of 15.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82. Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $24.41.
Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Company Profile
