Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 574 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.6% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,161,171,000 after acquiring an additional 876,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,223,000 after buying an additional 1,914,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,103,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,905,000 after buying an additional 71,122 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $264.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $734.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

