Mark Landau Buys 57,290 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Landau purchased 57,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.74 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$157,203.76 ($101,421.78).

Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Mark Landau acquired 4,774 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.76 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$13,181.01 ($8,503.88).

On Friday, April 4th, Mark Landau acquired 12,890 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.78 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of A$35,769.75 ($23,077.26).

On Monday, April 7th, Mark Landau bought 1,159,609 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.77 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,212,116.93 ($2,072,333.50).

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Mark Landau purchased 3,342 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.86 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$9,561.46 ($6,168.69).

On Wednesday, March 12th, Mark Landau acquired 28,065 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.68 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,326.46 ($48,597.72).

On Thursday, March 6th, Mark Landau bought 94,874 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.66 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of A$252,744.34 ($163,060.86).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 16th. L1 Long Short Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

