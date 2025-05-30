Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.2% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $9,369,000. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 179,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,205,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 118,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Trading Up 1.4%

CVX stock opened at $137.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.70. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $240.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.