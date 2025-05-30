Short Interest in Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Drops By 87.8%

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vontobel Stock Performance

Vontobel stock opened at C$69.62 on Friday. Vontobel has a 12-month low of C$64.07 and a 12-month high of C$69.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$67.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Vontobel to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Vontobel Company Profile

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

