Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Rises By 205.9%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 205.9% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRN. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $751,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRN opened at $148.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.44. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $118.25 and a 12-month high of $180.08.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.