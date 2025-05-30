Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Posts Earnings Results

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $778.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Pure Storage updated its Q2 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 141.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.05. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $73.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $285,429.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 90,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,022.93. This trade represents a 7.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 801,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,709,887.59. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,849 shares of company stock worth $5,531,346 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 109.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,377,000 after purchasing an additional 595,307 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $541,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 129.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 4.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

