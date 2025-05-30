Red Spruce Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Red Spruce Capital LLC decreased its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,550,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,363,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,849,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,960,000 after acquiring an additional 46,413 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,716,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,532,000 after acquiring an additional 37,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 679,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,677,000 after purchasing an additional 480,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on H. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.17.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H opened at $131.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.07. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 266,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $35,416,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.60. The trade was a 51.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,220 shares of company stock worth $49,921,103 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

