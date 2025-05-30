S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Acquires 8,043 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for approximately 1.9% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,508,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,044,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.2%

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 80.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -48.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,860. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen N. Landsman bought 12,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $927,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,360. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,372. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

