Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Bought by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Grocery Outlet worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1,224.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 277,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $869,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.62.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Alterman bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,352.96. This represents a 63.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $31,082.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,448 shares in the company, valued at $470,020.32. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,124 shares of company stock worth $235,730. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

