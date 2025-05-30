Paul Perrow Sells 20,000 Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Stock

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) Director Paul Perrow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.47, for a total value of C$629,414.00.

CI Financial Stock Down 0.1%

CIX stock opened at C$31.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.69. CI Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of C$13.87 and a twelve month high of C$31.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 506.88. The stock has a market cap of C$4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.58, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently -166.77%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

