Park Square Financial Group LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT)

Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Entruity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of CRPT opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $114.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 3.25.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Profile

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

