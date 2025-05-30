Park Square Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,489.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 220,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,372,000 after acquiring an additional 206,498 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,081,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,257,000. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $94.29 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3134 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

