Capital Market Strategies LLC Buys 8,312 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 283,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $14,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 243,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $51.34.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

