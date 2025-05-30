Parallel Advisors LLC Has $7.95 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,551 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $43.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

