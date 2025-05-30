VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $13,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 233,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,727,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,800,000. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,958,000. CWC Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 9,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $50.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.57.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

