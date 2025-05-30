MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.86 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.63 and a one year high of $102.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

