1,205 Shares in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Acquired by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,183,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,201,000 after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,488,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 306,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 128,763 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of TSLX opened at $23.22 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $113.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.21%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 97.35%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

