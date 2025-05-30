Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

